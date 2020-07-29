July 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Silicon Laboratories (SLABResearch Report) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Laboratories, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Silicon Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.50.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.20, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $125.00 price target.

