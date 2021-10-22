Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) and Dynatrace (NYSE: DT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sigma Labs (SGLB – Research Report) and Dynatrace (DT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sigma Labs (SGLB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Sigma Labs today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

Sigma Labs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.75, close to its 52-week high of $78.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 72.4% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Cadence Design, and PDF Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.00.

