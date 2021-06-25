Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Shotspotter (NASDAQ: SSTI), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Shotspotter (SSTI – Research Report), Okta (OKTA – Research Report) and nCino (NCNO – Research Report).

Shotspotter (SSTI)

In a report issued on May 12, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.90, close to its 52-week high of $53.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 73.8% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shotspotter is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.67, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Okta (OKTA)

In a report issued on May 27, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Okta, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $244.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 68.1% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, TELUS International (CDA), and Qualtrics International.

Okta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $274.56, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

nCino (NCNO)

In a report issued on June 3, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on nCino, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 82.5% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for nCino with a $82.14 average price target, a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

