February 22, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS), PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) and Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLSResearch Report), PDF Solutions (PDFSResearch Report) and Kaleyra (KLRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Shoals Technologies Group today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.17, close to its 52-week high of $41.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoals Technologies Group with a $42.29 average price target, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

PDF Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.93, close to its 52-week high of $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, implying a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019