October 25, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ServiceNow (NOWResearch Report) and Snap (SNAPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ServiceNow (NOW)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $775.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $692.24, close to its 52-week high of $692.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.1% and a 79.5% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, DoubleVerify Holdings, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $699.48 average price target, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $705.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Snap, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.48, a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019