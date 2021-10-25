Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report) and Snap (SNAP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ServiceNow (NOW)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $775.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $692.24, close to its 52-week high of $692.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.1% and a 79.5% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, DoubleVerify Holdings, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $699.48 average price target, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $705.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Snap, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.48, a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

