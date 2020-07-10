July 10, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Semtech (SMTCResearch Report) and TTM Technologies (TTMIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Semtech (SMTC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Semtech today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.13, close to its 52-week high of $58.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Semtech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.18.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies, with a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

TTM Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.88, a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Needham also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

