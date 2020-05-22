May 22, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) and Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Semtech (SMTCResearch Report) and Anterix (ATEXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Semtech (SMTC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Semtech yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.9% and a 41.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Methode Electronics.

Semtech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50, implying a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Anterix (ATEX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Anterix, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.15, close to its 52-week high of $57.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anterix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00.

