Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX) and Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR)By Ryan Adsit
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report) and Kaleyra (KLR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
Seagate Tech (STX)
In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.60.
According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 72.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $102.44 average price target, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.
Kaleyra (KLR)
Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.55.
According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 59.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.
Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33.
