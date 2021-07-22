July 22, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX) and Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seagate Tech (STXResearch Report) and Kaleyra (KLRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 72.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $102.44 average price target, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 59.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

