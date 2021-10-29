October 29, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX) and CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Seagate Tech (STXResearch Report) and CarGurus (CARGResearch Report).

Seagate Tech (STX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech on October 20 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 72.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagate Tech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.93, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

CarGurus (CARG)

In a report issued on October 20, John Colantuoni from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on CarGurus, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Colantuoni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Colantuoni covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ACV Auctions, Carvana Co, and Vroom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarGurus with a $40.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

