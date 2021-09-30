September 30, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Science Applications (NYSE: SAIC), Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (Other OTC: RYCEF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Science Applications (SAICResearch Report), Verint Systems (VRNTResearch Report) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEFResearch Report).

Science Applications (SAIC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications on September 2 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Science Applications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00, representing a 16.1% upside. In a report issued on August 24, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

In a report issued on September 10, Shaul Eyal from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 75.1% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolv Technologies Holdings, Tufin Software Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verint Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.33, implying a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

In a report issued on September 21, Celine Fornaro from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings, with a price target of £1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #3252 out of 7676 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings with a $1.69 average price target, a -13.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £1.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

