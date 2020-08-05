August 5, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sapiens International (NASDAQ: SPNS), Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sapiens International (SPNSResearch Report), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNFResearch Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report).

Sapiens International (SPNS)

In a report released yesterday, Tavy Rosner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Sapiens International, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.34, close to its 52-week high of $34.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Radware, and Amdocs.

Sapiens International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Tower Semiconductor, and Stmicroelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $52.60 average price target, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Wolfgang Donie maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR25.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.74.

Donie has an average return of 9.3% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is ranked #3715 out of 6858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $29.01 average price target, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019