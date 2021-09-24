Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM – Research Report), Taboola.com (TBLA – Research Report) and Robinhood Markets (HOOD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $277.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 73.8% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Qualtrics International, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $305.09, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Taboola.com (TBLA)

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Buy rating on Taboola.com today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Boone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Boone covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Upstart Holdings, Criteo SA, and PubMatic.

Taboola.com has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, representing an 84.8% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

In a report released yesterday, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 75.2% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Perella Weinberg Partners, Pennantpark Floating Rate, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Robinhood Markets with a $53.08 average price target.

