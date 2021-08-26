Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM – Research Report), Splunk (SPLK – Research Report) and CarGurus (CARG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia reiterated a Buy rating on Salesforce today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $260.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.9% success rate. Bhatia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, DoubleVerify Holdings, and Sprout Social.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $283.56, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on August 16, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek reiterated a Buy rating on Splunk today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mielczarek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Mielczarek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, Microstrategy, and Sumo Logic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $165.13 average price target, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on August 11, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

CarGurus (CARG)

Needham analyst Chris Pierce reiterated a Buy rating on CarGurus today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pierce is ranked #7194 out of 7625 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarGurus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.40.

