Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) and Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM – Research Report), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report) and Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released yesterday, Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $238.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 69.3% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Altair Engineering, and Bentley Systems.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $278.10, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Alexander Zienkowicz maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zienkowicz is ranked #6183 out of 7535 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $49.26 average price target, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR2800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2323.96.

Moawalla has an average return of 68.7% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #1378 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2925.38, which is a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2700.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.