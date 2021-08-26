August 26, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Salesforce (CRMResearch Report) and Snowflake (SNOWResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Salesforce. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $260.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $286.64 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Snowflake (SNOW)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Snowflake. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $283.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Snowflake has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $288.73, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on August 18, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

