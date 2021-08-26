Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Salesforce (CRM – Research Report) and Snowflake (SNOW – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Salesforce. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $260.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $286.64 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Snowflake (SNOW)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Snowflake. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $283.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Snowflake has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $288.73, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on August 18, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

