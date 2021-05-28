May 28, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and New Relic (NYSE: NEWR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRMResearch Report) and New Relic (NEWRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 73.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.79, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

New Relic (NEWR)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to New Relic today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 60.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Relic with a $63.29 average price target, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

