Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM – Research Report) and Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Kash Rangan from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $216.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 72.0% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, Microsoft, and Dynatrace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $213.00, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Autodesk (ADSK)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Buy rating to Autodesk today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $252.24, close to its 52-week high of $253.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 90.9% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $243.07, representing a -2.4% downside. In a report issued on August 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $274.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.