May 28, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF) and Prosus (Other OTC: PROSF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRMResearch Report), Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report) and Prosus (PROSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.31, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.00, close to its 52-week high of $132.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7322 out of 7535 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $136.78 average price target, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR135.00 price target.

Prosus (PROSF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Ross maintained a Buy rating on Prosus yesterday and set a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.03.

Ross has an average return of 35.9% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #601 out of 7535 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.72, implying a 57.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR146.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019