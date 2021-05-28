Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF) and Prosus (Other OTC: PROSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM – Research Report), Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report) and Prosus (PROSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.31, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.00, close to its 52-week high of $132.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7322 out of 7535 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $136.78 average price target, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR135.00 price target.

Prosus (PROSF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Ross maintained a Buy rating on Prosus yesterday and set a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.03.

Ross has an average return of 35.9% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #601 out of 7535 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.72, implying a 57.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR146.00 price target.

