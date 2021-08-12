Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Rolls-Royce Holdings (Other OTC: RYCEF) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF – Research Report) and ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintained a Hold rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings on July 26 and set a price target of £1.05. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.53.

Perry has an average return of 1.5% when recommending Rolls-Royce Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7354 out of 7620 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rolls-Royce Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.73.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report issued on July 30, Robert Sanders MBA from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, MBA is ranked #433 out of 7620 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Hold with an average price target of $21.98, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF19.50 price target.

