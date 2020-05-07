Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: RingCentral (NYSE: RNG), GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (NASDAQ: IDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNG – Research Report), GoDaddy (GDDY – Research Report) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $242.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $245.04, close to its 52-week high of $256.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 47.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and USA Technologies.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $257.42, a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on GoDaddy today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 65.7% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $79.10 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 49.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Intellicheck Mobilisia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, implying a 71.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

