April 3, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNGResearch Report) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral today and set a price target of $239.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $220.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $242.60, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.33, close to its 52-week low of $61.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.67, implying a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019