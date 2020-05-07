Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN), Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) and Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Resonant (RESN – Research Report), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS – Research Report) and Zix (ZIXI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Resonant (RESN)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Resonant, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resonant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.74, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Axcelis Technologies, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axcelis Technologies with a $26.25 average price target, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Zix (ZIXI)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Zix today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

