Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) and Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Radcom (RDCMResearch Report) and Logitech (LOGIResearch Report).

Radcom (RDCM)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Radcom today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Radcom is currently a Hold rating.

Logitech (LOGI)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Logitech, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 55.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Logitech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.49.

