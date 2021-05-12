May 12, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Rada Electronics (NASDAQ: RADA), Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) and Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rada Electronics (RADAResearch Report), Rezolute (RZLTResearch Report) and Open Lending (LPROResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Rada Electronics (RADA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 69.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rada Electronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.33, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rezolute (RZLT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Rezolute today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rezolute is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Open Lending (LPRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.8% and a 69.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Grid Dynamics Holdings, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Lending with a $45.33 average price target, a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019