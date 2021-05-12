Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Rada Electronics (NASDAQ: RADA), Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) and Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rada Electronics (RADA – Research Report), Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report) and Open Lending (LPRO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Rada Electronics (RADA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 69.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rada Electronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.33, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Rezolute (RZLT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Rezolute today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rezolute is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Open Lending (LPRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.8% and a 69.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Grid Dynamics Holdings, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Lending with a $45.33 average price target, a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

