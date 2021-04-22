April 22, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) and Rogers Communication (NYSE: RCI)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualtrics International (XMResearch Report) and Rogers Communication (RCIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Qualtrics International (XM)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Qualtrics International, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.82, close to its 52-week low of $30.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 75.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualtrics International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, representing a 44.6% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communication (RCI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Rogers Communication yesterday and set a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Rogers Communication has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.36, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

