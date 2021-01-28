Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qorvo (QRVO – Research Report) and PowerFleet (PWFL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Qorvo, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 77.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.88, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

PowerFleet (PWFL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PowerFleet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

