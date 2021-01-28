January 28, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qorvo (QRVOResearch Report) and PowerFleet (PWFLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Qorvo, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 77.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.88, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PowerFleet (PWFL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PowerFleet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019