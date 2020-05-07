Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Qorvo (QRVO – Research Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI – Research Report).

Qorvo (QRVO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo yesterday and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 57.6% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.77, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz downgraded Applied Optoelectronics to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Acacia Communications, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $10.05 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.