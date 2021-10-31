Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), Check Point (NASDAQ: CHKP) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on PTC (PTC – Research Report), Check Point (CHKP – Research Report) and NextGen Healthcare (NXGN – Research Report).

PTC (PTC)

In a report issued on October 29, Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on PTC, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Broome is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Broome covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bentley Systems, Autodesk, and MongoDB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC with a $131.00 average price target, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Check Point (CHKP)

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz assigned a Hold rating to Check Point on October 28 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskowitz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 77.9% success rate. Moskowitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $126.86, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

In a report issued on October 28, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Nuance Communications, and Privia Health Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextGen Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.33.

