Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Porch Group (PRCH – Research Report), Facebook (FB – Research Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report).

Porch Group (PRCH)

In a report issued on January 5, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Porch Group, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Porch Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, implying a 52.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

In a report issued on January 22, Mark Shmulik from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $294.53, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Shmulik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 85.2% success rate. Shmulik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $344.66 average price target, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $325.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report issued on January 25, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Lam Research, and Kla-Tencor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.55, a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

