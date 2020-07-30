July 30, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pluralsight (PSResearch Report), Paypal Holdings (PYPLResearch Report) and Qualcomm (QCOMResearch Report).

Pluralsight (PS)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Pluralsight today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Bill.com Holdings.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.71, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.60, close to its 52-week high of $185.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $188.24 average price target, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Qualcomm. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.03, close to its 52-week high of $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 76.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualcomm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.67, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019