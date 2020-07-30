Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pluralsight (PS – Research Report), Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report) and Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report).

Pluralsight (PS)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Pluralsight today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Bill.com Holdings.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.71, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.60, close to its 52-week high of $185.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $188.24 average price target, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Qualcomm. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.03, close to its 52-week high of $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 76.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualcomm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.67, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.