Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report) and Upland Software (UPLD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.90.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 36.1% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Sunnova Energy International, and Nextier Oilfield Solutions.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.38, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report issued on June 22, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Upland Software (UPLD)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 79.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies Inc, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, representing a 34.9% upside. In a report issued on June 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

