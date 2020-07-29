July 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF) and Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pegasystems (PEGAResearch Report), ams AG (AUKUFResearch Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.36, close to its 52-week high of $107.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pegasystems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.74, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF21.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Andreas Schneider from Kepler Capital upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to Buy, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneider is ranked #6567 out of 6821 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $52.36 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019