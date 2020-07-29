Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Pegasystems (PEGA – Research Report), Akamai (AKAM – Research Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report).

Pegasystems (PEGA)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.36, close to its 52-week high of $107.40.

Enders has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Pegasystems.

According to TipRanks.com, Enders is ranked #2173 out of 6817 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pegasystems with a $118.86 average price target, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Akamai, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.99, close to its 52-week high of $116.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $123.58 average price target, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.61, close to its 52-week high of $71.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 56.2% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $71.42 average price target, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

