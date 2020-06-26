Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Factset Research (NYSE: FDS) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report), Factset Research (FDS – Research Report) and Accenture (ACN – Research Report).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.50, close to its 52-week high of $175.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 72.6% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Fidelity National Info, and Accenture.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.48, representing a -3.9% downside. In a report issued on June 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Factset Research (FDS)

In a report released today, Alex Kramm from UBS maintained a Sell rating on Factset Research, with a price target of $298.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $342.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 66.0% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Verisk Analytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Factset Research is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $271.00, which is a -15.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Northcoast Research also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $240.00 price target.

Accenture (ACN)

UBS analyst John Roy maintained a Hold rating on Accenture today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $217.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is ranked #6237 out of 6720 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $215.17 average price target, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold.

