February 4, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Northrop (NYSE: NOC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPLResearch Report) and Northrop (NOCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $251.90, close to its 52-week high of $254.39.

Dolev has an average return of 22.4% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #848 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $274.59, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $300.00 price target.

Northrop (NOC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Northrop on January 31 and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $300.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northrop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $364.57, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $353.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

