Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.12, close to its 52-week high of $216.07.

Dolev has an average return of 10.7% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #659 out of 7119 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.93, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and ASM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $32.74 average price target.

