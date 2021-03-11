March 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oracle (ORCLResearch Report) and Rush Street Interactive (RSIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oracle (ORCL)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Oracle today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.12, close to its 52-week high of $73.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 73.4% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.56, a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Rush Street Interactive, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DraftKings, EverQuote, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rush Street Interactive with a $24.75 average price target, representing a 53.5% upside. In a report issued on February 24, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019