Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Oracle (ORCL – Research Report) and Ping Identity Holding (PING – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Oracle. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.64, close to its 52-week high of $85.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $76.10, implying a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

In a report released today, Mike Cikos from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Ping Identity Holding. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.61, close to its 52-week low of $19.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 59.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Cikos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cognyte Software, Tenable Holdings, and SecureWorks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $31.21 average price target.

