Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN), Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Opendoor Technologies (OPENResearch Report), Q2 Holdings (QTWOResearch Report) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWDResearch Report).

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

In a report issued on June 3, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Opendoor Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.82, close to its 52-week low of $13.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and TripAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opendoor Technologies with a $29.50 average price target.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Q2 Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.01.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.8% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Q2 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $131.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report issued on June 4, Gray Powell from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $215.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $252.60 average price target, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

