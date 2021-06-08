Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN), Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Opendoor Technologies (OPEN – Research Report), Q2 Holdings (QTWO – Research Report) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD – Research Report).

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

In a report issued on June 3, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Opendoor Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.82, close to its 52-week low of $13.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and TripAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opendoor Technologies with a $29.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Q2 Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.01.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.8% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Q2 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $131.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report issued on June 4, Gray Powell from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $215.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $252.60 average price target, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.