Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ: CPSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Onto Innovation (ONTO – Research Report), Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report) and Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Onto Innovation, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Onto Innovation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.67, representing a 30.1% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.72, close to its 52-week high of $113.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.94, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Computer Programs and Systems today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 63.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Computer Programs and Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, implying a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.