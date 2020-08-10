Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON), MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (NASDAQ: IDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report), MTBC (MTBC – Research Report) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.44, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.95, close to its 52-week high of $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MTBC with a $13.46 average price target.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.91.

Buck has an average return of 24.0% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5808 out of 6880 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia with a $11.00 average price target.

