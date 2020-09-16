September 16, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ON Semiconductor (ONResearch Report) and Alteryx (AYXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to ON Semiconductor today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ON Semiconductor with a $23.90 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alteryx (AYX)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $162.10 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019