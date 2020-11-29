Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Okta (OKTA – Research Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report).

Okta (OKTA)

In a report issued on November 27, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Okta, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $237.83, close to its 52-week high of $251.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 77.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Okta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.40, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $282.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report issued on November 27, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 77.8% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.64.

