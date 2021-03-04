March 4, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Okta (OKTAResearch Report) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta to Buy, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $241.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Okta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $289.89, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $313.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.22, close to its 52-week high of $158.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.83, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019