Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report) and Verizon (VZResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $514.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $551.68, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on September 1, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Verizon. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.32, close to its 52-week high of $62.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, GDS Holdings, and Switch.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.82, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $68.00 price target.

