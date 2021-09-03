Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and ManTech (NASDAQ: MANT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Novanta (NOVT – Research Report), Lockheed Martin (LMT – Research Report) and ManTech (MANT – Research Report).

Novanta (NOVT)

In a report issued on July 12, Robert Mason CFA from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Novanta, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.08, close to its 52-week high of $156.21.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 100.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Novanta with a $142.50 average price target, a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

In a report issued on August 9, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $358.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $423.89, implying a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $468.00 price target.

ManTech (MANT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on ManTech on August 9 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Howmet Aerospace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ManTech is a Hold with an average price target of $84.00.

