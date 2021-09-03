September 3, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and ManTech (NASDAQ: MANT)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Novanta (NOVTResearch Report), Lockheed Martin (LMTResearch Report) and ManTech (MANTResearch Report).

Novanta (NOVT)

In a report issued on July 12, Robert Mason CFA from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Novanta, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.08, close to its 52-week high of $156.21.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 100.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Novanta with a $142.50 average price target, a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

In a report issued on August 9, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $358.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $423.89, implying a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $468.00 price target.

ManTech (MANT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on ManTech on August 9 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Howmet Aerospace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ManTech is a Hold with an average price target of $84.00.

