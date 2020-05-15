May 15, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Wix (NASDAQ: WIX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on NortonLifeLock (NLOKResearch Report), Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report) and Wix (WIXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on NortonLifeLock, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NortonLifeLock with a $22.57 average price target, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $320.84, close to its 52-week high of $326.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 47.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, SiTime Corporation, and Monolithic Power.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $318.35, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Wix (WIX)

In a report released today, Lloyd Walmsley from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Zillow Group, and Criteo SA.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.50, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $215.00 price target.

