May 15, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Northrop (NYSE: NOC) and Wix (NASDAQ: WIX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Northrop (NOCResearch Report) and Wix (WIXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Northrop (NOC)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. upgraded Northrop to Buy, with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $311.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northrop with a $389.50 average price target.

Wix (WIX)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $189.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $174.79, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $215.00 price target.

