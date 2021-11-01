November 1, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Northrop (NYSE: NOC) and Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Northrop (NOCResearch Report) and Sonos (SONOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Northrop (NOC)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Northrop yesterday and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $357.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Teledyne Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

Northrop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $390.10, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $437.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Sonos (SONO)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Sonos yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 73.1% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Instructure Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sonos is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019