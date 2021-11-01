Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Northrop (NYSE: NOC) and Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Northrop (NOC – Research Report) and Sonos (SONO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Northrop (NOC)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Northrop yesterday and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $357.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Teledyne Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

Northrop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $390.10, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $437.00 price target.

Sonos (SONO)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Sonos yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 73.1% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Instructure Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sonos is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.67.

