Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nokia (NYSE: NOK) and BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nokia (NOK – Research Report) and BlackLine (BL – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nokia (NOK)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nokia. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $5.14 average price target, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR3.65 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BlackLine (BL)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BlackLine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackLine with a $92.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.